Mislabeled fruit concerns: ‘Grown in B.C.’ may not be true, association warns

B.C.’s tree fruit industry is warning B.C. consumers that some of the products on grocery store shelves, labelled as ‘Grown in B.C.’, could actually be from somewhere else.

Global News visited several stores in the Vancouver area and found examples of what appeared to be mislabeled fruit.

We contacted the stores for an explanation but only Save On Foods responded, saying, “After investigating we discovered we made an error in data entry when these apples were sourced, resulting in the tag differing from the country of origin.

“We sent replacement signage immediately to fix this issue and are currently reviewing all other B.C. products to ensure they are accurately represented on the shelf.”

Growers said it is up to consumers who value local produce to ensure they get what they are paying for.

Mani Gill from the BC Fruit Growers Association said that whenever possible, ask for local produce.

“It hurts,” he said. “It is one of the worst growing seasons ever and we have retailers advertising they are selling B.C. produce.

“It seems like they don’t care.”

Retailers are also having trouble even sourcing some fruit.

A bitter cold snap in January, which saw temperatures plunge to -28 C for a couple of days, killed off nearly all Okanagan stone fruits.

That’s left farmers, fruit stands and B.C. markets, which are usually laden with locally grown goods, in an unfamiliar position.

“We’re branching into some of the places that grow peaches really well,” said Jennay Oliver, owner of Paynters Market in West Kelowna.

“We’re bringing some fruits from the States, which is really hard for me because we only sell B.C. products.”

Deep Brar, the vice-president of the BC Fruit Growers Association, said he’s lost 15 acres of peaches, with one exception.

“I saw one blossom and it’s got to be the most famous blossom in the whole valley because there was only a few of them around,” Brar said.

In all, Brar said area orchardists have lost $500 million.

— files from Doyle Potenteau