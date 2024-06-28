Using sunscreen this long weekend? Several lots recalled in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

As Canadians get ready for some fun in the sun over the July long weekend, several lots of sunscreen are being recalled across the country.

Health Canada issued the recall Thursday for nine different lots of Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation because they may have fungal contamination.

The affected creams have 15 per cent zinc oxide in them, which is used to treat and prevent minor skin irritations, such rashes, burns, cuts and scrapes.

The agency is advising Canadians to check if they have the recalled products and consult a health-care provider before stopping their use.

The recall notice did not mention if any adverse effects have been reported so far to Health Canada related to these sunscreens.

Fungal infections are mostly mild but can also be life-threatening for some high-risk people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“People with weakened immune systems – from illness, age, or medical treatments like steroids – are at higher risk for most fungal infections,” the CDC states on its website.

As per Northwestern Medicine, some common symptoms of fungal infections include itchy or scaly skin, fatigue, muscle or joint ache, headache, chest pain and weight loss.