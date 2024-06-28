Menu

Share

Crime

Suspect sought in 2015 sexual assault of 7-year-old: OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
Police sketch of suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in July 2015 in the town of Huntsville. View image in full screen
A police sketch of the suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a seven-year-old that OPP say occurred in July 2015 in the town of Huntsville, Ont. Supplied by OPP
The OPP’s Muskoka crime unit is asking the public to look at the sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a historic sexual assault of a seven-year-old.

Police say the suspect shown in the sketch is wanted in connection with a sexual assault that happened in July 2015 in the town of Huntsville, Ont.

The victim, who was seven years old at the time, came forward to police in October 2023.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

An OPP sketch artist assisted the investigation by working with the victim and creating a likeness of the suspect.

Police are concerned that there may be more victims and are asking the public to have another look at the sketch and call with any information.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences, and a report can be made to the police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the sketch is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online at crimestopperssdm.com.

Those who have experienced a sexual assault but who do not want to make a report to the police or need time and support to make that decision can call Ontario 211 to find out what local community, social, health-related, and government services are available in their area.

More on Crime
