Canada

Quebec park agency investigates after woman killed by falling tree

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 8:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Falling tree kills woman in Quebec provincial park'
Falling tree kills woman in Quebec provincial park
A 72-year-old woman was killed after a tree fell her on in a Quebec provincial park.
A falling tree struck and killed a 72-year-old woman Thursday afternoon in a provincial park, located about 24 kilometres from downtown Montreal.

The incident happened at Mont-Saint-Bruno, on the Grand-Duc trail — one of the intermediate routes not far from the main parking lot.

Longueuil police were called to the park just after 1 p.m.

The woman, according to officials, was hiking with two other family members when she was struck down by the large timber. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Trending Now

Family members were escorted from the trail by police and treated for shock.

It remains unclear how and what led the tree to fall so suddenly.

Quebec’s provincial park agency (SEPAQ) is investigating what they describe as a shocking tragedy.

