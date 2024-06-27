Big crowds expected along Bow River for long weekend; city upping patrols

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary will be increasing patrols along the Bow River this long weekend, with people expected to opt for a float with local pools still closed.

Calgarians are being reminded to wear their lifejackets or face a mandatory court appearance and a fine of up to $500.

As local area pools remain closed during the ongoing water crisis, Sikome Lake is now open for the season.

Many of those registered for swim camps and lessons are still waiting for a timeline for when these will resume, adding pressure to Calgary’s natural waterways.