Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Big crowds expected along Bow River for long weekend; city upping patrols

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 8:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Timeline for reopening Calgary pools not clear'
Timeline for reopening Calgary pools not clear
WATCH: While Calgarians are getting updated timelines for water restrictions, many in swim camps and lessons are still waiting on word for the reopening of local pools. It's still unclear exactly when area facilites will be able to reopen. As Sarah Offin reports, that's bringing added pressures to natural waterways.
The City of Calgary will be increasing patrols along the Bow River this long weekend, with people expected to opt for a float with local pools still closed.

Calgarians are being reminded to wear their lifejackets or face a mandatory court appearance and a fine of up to $500.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

As local area pools remain closed during the ongoing water crisis, Sikome Lake is now open for the season.

Many of those registered for swim camps and lessons are still waiting for a timeline for when these will resume, adding pressure to Calgary’s natural waterways.

