Annual street closure ahead in Kelowna for Canada Day celebrations

It’s going to be a busy Monday in downtown Kelowna, with plenty of Canada Day celebrations taking place.

The festivities will start in Waterfront Park at 11 a.m., and conclude 11 hours later with a fireworks show that starts at 10 p.m.

As such, Water Street will once again be closed to traffic, from Cawston Avenue to Sunset Drive from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Further, the boat locks at Waterfront Park will be closed from Monday morning, at 6 a.m., to Tuesday morning, at 8 a.m.

Also, the Dolphins parking lot on the corner of Water Street and Sunset Drive will be closed on Monday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The City of Kelowna noted that festivity set-ups will take place on Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“During this time, the lakefront promenade will be closed from the north end of Tugboat Beach through Rotary Marsh and Sunset Drive,” said the city.

“Visitors may still access Waterfront Park at this time via Rhapsody Plaza on Water Street.”

With the large influx of people, Kelowna RCMP said there will also be an increase in policing that day.

For complete event details and schedule, visit festivalskelowna.com.