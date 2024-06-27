Menu

Canada

Major Calgary corridor closed due to water main break 3 weeks ago set to reopen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
Calgary water main repairs finished, process to re-introduce water starts this week
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 25, 2024) There’s some positive news regarding the water crisis in Calgary as repair work on the broken feeder main is complete. As Adam MacVicar reports, while there is hope water will be restored soon there are still some concerns about the integrity of the pipe.
Commuter traffic is returning to normal in Calgary following a major water main break three weeks ago.

Calgary’s mayor says the avenue above the repaired water main is set to reopen Friday.

Jyoti Gondek says the new pavement may be a bit bumpy because it hasn’t been levelled but is good enough to drive on.

The avenue was shut down after a major pipe rupture in the area was discovered on June 5, affecting 60 per cent of the city’s water system.

Calgary, a city of 1.6 million people, and surrounding municipalities have been under a combination of mandatory and voluntary water restrictions since then.

The pipe has been repaired and is now being tested, and if all goes well water restrictions will be lifted by Monday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

