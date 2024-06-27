Major Calgary corridor closed due to water main break 3 weeks ago set to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

Commuter traffic is returning to normal in Calgary following a major water main break three weeks ago.

Calgary’s mayor says the avenue above the repaired water main is set to reopen Friday.

Jyoti Gondek says the new pavement may be a bit bumpy because it hasn’t been levelled but is good enough to drive on.

The avenue was shut down after a major pipe rupture in the area was discovered on June 5, affecting 60 per cent of the city’s water system.

Calgary, a city of 1.6 million people, and surrounding municipalities have been under a combination of mandatory and voluntary water restrictions since then.

The pipe has been repaired and is now being tested, and if all goes well water restrictions will be lifted by Monday.