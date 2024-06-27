Menu

Politics

Mississauga mayor uses provincial powers to remove top city hall staffer

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 3:13 pm
1 min read
Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral race
WATCH: Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral race – Jun 11, 2024
Almost immediately after taking her oath of office and officially becoming Mississauga’s new mayor, Carolyn Parrish flexed her strong mayor powers to shake up the top level of city hall.

Parrish was sworn in on Monday evening, with the city announcing two days later that the mayor had replaced Mississauga’s top civil servant. The city’s most senior lawyer has also tendered her resignation.

Geoff Wright, who had been commissioner of transportation and works, was promoted by Parrish to replace Shari Lichterman as CAO. The move was announced on Wednesday and pushed through using the enhanced powers granted to Mississauga’s mayor by the Ford government.

“Yes, strong mayor powers were used to appoint Geoff,” a spokesperson for the city said.

Lichterman, who had been made CAO in 2023, told Global News she was “terminated without cause” by Parrish.

“No explanation was provided and I had been fully prepared to work with the new mayor,” she said. “But I accept the decision has been made and will move on. Will miss the staff and team and wish them the best.”

In a statement of her own, Parrish thanked Lichterman for her “years of service” and the work she had done to move the city forward.

“I wish her well in her future endeavours,” Parrish said.

On Thursday morning, the city also announced Andra Maxwell — Mississauga’s city solicitor and top lawyer — had tendered her resignation. “No other staff have been dismissed from the city,” the Mississauga spokesperson said.

Parrish won a tight mayoral race, predominantly against other members of council, on June 10.

She promised to work with the mayors of Brampton and Caledon to push for more funding from Queen’s Park. Her term will run until the next round of municipal elections in the fall of 2026.

