Traffic delays in West Vancouver for highway crash that killed 2

Two people have died in an early morning crash in West Vancouver, according to police.

Highway 1 westbound lanes are closed Thursday morning due to the crash and lengthy delays are expected.

The apparent head-on crash happened near the Westport Road exit around midnight.

Footage from the scene showed two vehicles with crumpled front ends, suggesting a high-speed head-on collision.

Seven ambulances were seen at the crash site Wednesday night.

“Seven ambulances with primary care and advanced care paramedics and a supervisor attended the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment and transported three patients to hospital,” said Paramedic public information offficer Brian Twaites.

West Vancouver police said “significant delays” are expected for the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

The detachment also said access to the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal is blocked.

There is no estimated time for reopening the highway. There is a detour in place for traffic.

B.C.’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called in for an investigation.

Global News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services and West Vancouver police for more information.