Trio sentenced for fatal beating, stabbing of Hamilton man in 2021 robbery plot

Three people connected to the fatal beating and stabbing of a Hamilton man three years ago have received their punishment from an Ontario judge.

A judge sentenced the trio Thursday for the brutal attack on Tommy Hoang in a central Hamilton bachelor suite in which the victim was beaten with a pipe and stabbed in the neck.

In all, four people were involved in a plot to rob the 30-year-old Hoang, which began with his arrival at a small apartment complex on Main Street just east of Sanford Avenue.

Hoang was beaten and confined by two men in the dwelling on the evening of Feb. 10, 2021, while a man and a woman departed to rob Hoang’s home.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the pair took Hoang’s vehicle to his home and stole laptops, jewelry, steroids and cash.

View image in full screen A family photo of Tommy Hoang. Hamilton police say Hoang was killed in a plot to rob the 30-year-old. Hamilton Police Service

A disturbance call brought police to the Main Street apartment and resulted in arrests after suspects were chased down by officers.

Hoang was rushed to the hospital and died two weeks later when life support was withdrawn in late February.

The four accused, Madeleine Peternel, Robyn Cove, Daniel Holland and Jason Long, initially faced first-degree murder charges in Hoang’s death.

Peternel, Cove and Holland pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter in late January 2024.

Justice Paul Sweeny gave Holland seven years and credit for time served, which leaves him with 26 and a half months remaining.

Peternel got five and a half years with credit for time served, and now must serve out 22 months and 22 days in jail.

Meanwhile, Cove was given five years and three months for manslaughter with credit for time served, with five months and 18 days left.

Both Peternel and Cove will also have to serve three years on probation after their time in jail.

Long, the admitted mastermind behind the robbery, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder on Jan. 22.

After admitting to a judge he “set everything in motion,” he was given a life sentence for the killing in May with no parole eligibility for 16 years.