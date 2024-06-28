SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada Day 2024: What’s open, closed in Toronto and where to watch fireworks

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 6:00 am
2 min read
Kelowna Canada Day celebration plans finalized
RELATED: Canada Day celebration plans finalized.
Canada Day falls on Monday this year and many Ontarians will have the day off. Here’s a look at where to watch fireworks and what will be open and closed in Toronto on Monday, July 1, for the long weekend.

What’s open

  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The AGO which is normally closed on Mondays will also be open on Monday, July 1, with the same hours.
  • Movie theatres.
  • Select The Beer Store retail locations in the GTA will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule.
  • TTC service on Monday, July 1, will operate on their Sunday service schedule but will start earlier at about 6 a.m. Any routes that don’t operate on Sundays will not operate on that day.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations.
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The St. Lawrence Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What’s closed:

  • LCBO stores will be closed Monday. NOTE: From Thurs, June 27 to Thurs, July 4 (except Canada Day) the LCBO will be open early at 9:30 a.m. with extended hours ahead of a potential strike.
  • Provincial and municipal government offices.
  • Toronto Public Library branches on Saturday.
  • Most grocery stores, with a few exceptions.
  • No mail delivery from Canada Post on Monday.
  • Banks and some retail stores.

Where to watch fireworks in Toronto:

  • The City of Toronto’s flagship, 14-minute fireworks display will be held at Ashbridges Bay Park starting at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 1.
  • The City of Toronto will also host fireworks displays at the following parks starting at 10 p.m.:
    • Centennial Park at 256 Centennial Park Rd.
    • Milliken Park at 5555 Steeles Ave. E.
    • Stan Wadlow Park at 888 Cosburn Ave.
  • There will be no fireworks displays at Nathan Phillips Square, Mel Lastman Square or Fort York National Historic Site.
