Canada Day 2024: What’s open, closed in Toronto and where to watch fireworks

What’s open
- The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The AGO which is normally closed on Mondays will also be open on Monday, July 1, with the same hours.
- Movie theatres.
- Select The Beer Store retail locations in the GTA will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule.
- TTC service on Monday, July 1, will operate on their Sunday service schedule but will start earlier at about 6 a.m. Any routes that don’t operate on Sundays will not operate on that day.
- Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations.
- Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The St. Lawrence Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trending Now
What’s closed:
- LCBO stores will be closed Monday. NOTE: From Thurs, June 27 to Thurs, July 4 (except Canada Day) the LCBO will be open early at 9:30 a.m. with extended hours ahead of a potential strike.
- Provincial and municipal government offices.
- Toronto Public Library branches on Saturday.
- Most grocery stores, with a few exceptions.
- No mail delivery from Canada Post on Monday.
- Banks and some retail stores.
Where to watch fireworks in Toronto:
- The City of Toronto’s flagship, 14-minute fireworks display will be held at Ashbridges Bay Park starting at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 1.
- The City of Toronto will also host fireworks displays at the following parks starting at 10 p.m.:
- Centennial Park at 256 Centennial Park Rd.
- Milliken Park at 5555 Steeles Ave. E.
- Stan Wadlow Park at 888 Cosburn Ave.
- There will be no fireworks displays at Nathan Phillips Square, Mel Lastman Square or Fort York National Historic Site.
