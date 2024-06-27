Calgary carjacking sends person to hospital, police hunt for 3 suspects

Send this page to someone via email

A carjacking in southeast Calgary on Wednesday night sent a person to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said officers were called to the area of 30th Street and 32nd Avenue Southeast at about 7 p.m. Investigators believe a driver was flagged down and stopped before they were assaulted and had their vehicle stolen.

Officers later recovered the vehicle.

Police said they are now looking for at least three suspects.