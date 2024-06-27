Menu

Crime

Calgary carjacking sends person to hospital, police hunt for 3 suspects

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 9:50 am
1 min read
A police vehicle is seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A carjacking in southeast Calgary on Wednesday night sent a person to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said officers were called to the area of 30th Street and 32nd Avenue Southeast at about 7 p.m. Investigators believe a driver was flagged down and stopped before they were assaulted and had their vehicle stolen.

Officers later recovered the vehicle.

Police said they are now looking for at least three suspects.

