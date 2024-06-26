Menu

Entertainment

Neil Young cancels tour, including upcoming Winnipeg show

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 9:03 pm
FILE - In this May 25, 2019, photo, Neil Young performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File). View image in full screen
FILE - In this May 25, 2019, photo, Neil Young performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File).
Neil Young has cancelled his upcoming tour, including a show in Winnipeg.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse were set to bring the Love Earth tour to Winnipeg with an outdoor show at Blue Cross Park on July 17, but on Wednesday ticket holders were notified the tour had been cancelled and automatic refunds will be provided.

The iconic Canadian rockstar was forced to take a long break from his tour after “a couple” of people involved fell ill at a show in Detroit.

“We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break,” Young said in a statement.

No word on whether or not the tour will be rescheduled.

