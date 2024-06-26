Regina’s new Breast Health Centre begins construction

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s new Breast Health Centre in Regina is one step closer to reality, as the demolition phase of construction began Wednesday.

Regina’s Breast Health Centre will provide a co-location of services, such as diagnostic imaging, consultation with specialists and surgeons, patient education, support and navigation. The centre will also offer on-site access to post-treatment care, such as therapies and rehabilitation.

“I am pleased that construction is underway on this new Breast Health Centre,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “Through the combined efforts of our doctors, nurses and care teams, our government remains committed to ensuring Saskatchewan residents have access to safe, timely, high-quality breast health services.”

Located at Regina Centre Crossing on Albert Street, the Breast Health Centre is operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and is expected to open its doors this fiscal year.

“The future Regina Breast Health Centre remains a critical key in facilitating the care of breast disease and is part of a larger initiative to improve care and the patient experience overall,” Regina surgeon Dr. Sarah Miller said.

Family physicians and nurse practitioners will be able to provide a referral to the Breast Health Centre, instead of having to co-ordinate multiple referrals for their patients, which will help reduce wait times.

“The Breast Health Centre will provide a central resource for patients who are being investigated for, or have been diagnosed with, breast cancer,” said Sheila Anderson, the SHA VP of Integrated Regina Health.

“The centre will provide advanced imaging, breast biopsy, pre-surgical and post-surgical care all in one place, enhancing the coordination of care for patients and helping health care providers collaborate in providing care to ensure a more respectful and timely experience for the women in their care.”

