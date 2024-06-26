Bill 96: New language rules requires Quebec store signs to be two-thirds in French

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government has published new rules requiring French to take up most of the space on storefronts and outdoor commercial signs.

The province wants French to be the dominant language on commercial signs, even where the business name is in English.

Stores like Canadian Tire will have to include generic terms or descriptions in French on their storefronts that take up twice as much space as the English brand name.

The regulations also strengthen French language requirements on product packaging.

The new rules are part of Bill 96, which overhauled Quebec’s language laws in 2022 in an attempt to protect the French language.

The regulations were published Wednesday and will come into force in June 2025.