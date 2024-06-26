Menu

Canada

Bill 96: New language rules requires Quebec store signs to be two-thirds in French

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec judge blocks parts of language law requiring English decisions be translated'
Quebec judge blocks parts of language law requiring English decisions be translated
RELATED: In a searing decision, a judge determined that a portion of the language law known as Bill 96 can't apply in criminal cases in Quebec. Judges will no longer have to immediately translate their English rulings into French in order to issue them. It’s something experts are calling a major victory for the rights of English speakers in the province. Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports – May 21, 2024
The Quebec government has published new rules requiring French to take up most of the space on storefronts and outdoor commercial signs.

The province wants French to be the dominant language on commercial signs, even where the business name is in English.

Stores like Canadian Tire will have to include generic terms or descriptions in French on their storefronts that take up twice as much space as the English brand name.

The regulations also strengthen French language requirements on product packaging.

The new rules are part of Bill 96, which overhauled Quebec’s language laws in 2022 in an attempt to protect the French language.

The regulations were published Wednesday and will come into force in June 2025.

Click to play video: 'Is French on the decline in Quebec?'
Is French on the decline in Quebec?
© 2024 The Canadian Press

