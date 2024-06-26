Menu

Crime

Arson suspect killed by police at popular beach park in Kenora, Ont.

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 1:56 pm
A man armed with knives and a gas can set a building ablaze at Anicinabe Park Tuesday around noon. During the investigation police shot the man who later died in hospital. Ontario's police watchdog is investigating. View image in full screen
A man armed with knives and a gas can set a building ablaze at Anicinabe Park Tuesday around noon. During the investigation police shot the man who later died in hospital. Ontario's police watchdog is investigating. Submitted
Police in Kenora fatally shot a man Tuesday who was believed to have set fire to an ice cream shop at a local beach park and campground.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating

OPP officers and fire crews were called to Anicinabe Park shortly after noon Tuesday following reports that a man carrying knives and a gas can had set the shop ablaze.

All the staff inside escaped the shop, although one person suffered injuries and was taken to hospital, SIU said in a statement Tuesday.

SUI later confirmed the man who allegedly set the fire died in hospital.

The man hasn’t been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

Kenora is 200 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

