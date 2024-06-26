Alberta to opt out of federal dental plan by 2026: Premier Smith

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying the province intends to opt out of the federal dental care plan by 2026.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Smith expressed the provincial government’s “concerns with the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), its impact on Albertans and how the province intends to proceed.”

Smith said the CDCP “unnecessarily replicates” publicly funded dental coverage that is already available to many Albertans.

“This duplication raises the question of the value of maintaining two plans and whether health funding would be more wisely used to support a single plan,” Smith wrote.

“Alberta has long maintained that it would be more effective to expand existing provincial programs than to introduce a new federal plan.”

The first phase of the $18-billion CDCP, which is rolling out in stages, launched on May 1 with coverage becoming available for eligible seniors.

In June, children under 18 and people with a valid disability tax credit certification were eligible to apply. All remaining eligible Canadian residents between 18 and 64 can apply online starting in 2025.

The Liberal government launched the CDCP as a condition of a deal with the NDP to ensure the opposition party’s support on key votes. The federal insurance-like program provides coverage to uninsured families with a household income under $90,000.

Global News is awaiting a response from the federal government about the premier’s letter.

Smith said the addition of another dental plan is “complex and confusing.”

“Juggling two overlapping plans and struggling to understand their similarities and differences from a coverage viewpoint is challenging. Eligibility is also a concern,” she said.

“While more Albertans become eligible for coverage under the new federal plan, some Albertans that currently have coverage through provincial programs do not qualify for CDCP; vulnerable children in care are just one example.”

Smith went on to say that health care planning and delivery falls under provincial jurisdiction, and the new federal plan “infringes upon this exclusive jurisdiction.”

“If a new health program was to be developed by the federal government, it should be done in full collaboration with provinces and territories, and discussions should have occurred before these intentions are announced. Unfortunately, this did not occur,” Smith said.

“As such, Alberta intends to opt out of the federal plan and maintain its provincial programs for Albertans.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "As such, Alberta intends to opt out of the federal plan and maintain its provincial programs for Albertans."

Smith told the prime minister that her government wants to negotiate an agreement for the province’s share of the federal dental funding, with the intention of using the funding to expand dental coverage to more low-income Albertans.

“We anticipate out respective officials can negotiate mutually agreeable terms within a two-year timeframe and plan to opt out by 2026,” Smith said.

Eligible Canadian residents can apply online, over the phone or in person at Service Canada.

— with files from Katie Dangerfield, Global News and The Canadian Press