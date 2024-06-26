An Ontario dog boarding business has been descended on by activists. Police demand peace

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are seeking two people they allege are connected to a break and enter at a Hamilton address under investigation for allegedly housing an illegal dog boarding business.

The break and enter comes just days after a couple accused the kennel operator of not properly looking after their healthy pocket bully puppy, which died under their care.

Investigators say the break-in happened June 19 at an address on Parkside Drive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when at least one person entered the home and stole the occupant’s dog.

Police are now seeking a 29-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man from St. Catharines and each is facing a charge of break and enter and of possessing property over $5,000.

A police spokesperson says the dog — a medium-sized black dog named Buster — has yet to be returned to its owner and its whereabouts are unknown.

There has been mounting concern about the boarding business in recent weeks.

Jenuen Monroe says her experience with the pet sitter has shaken her to the core after two-year-old Cartelo died in mid-June at the residence.

Monroe and her husband connected with the outlet Father’s Day weekend through an app and placed two dogs with the caretaker before heading off to Toronto for a night out.

The couple would rush back to the Hamilton house the next day after a phone call with the sitter revealed the pocket bully’s death.

“My husband opens the freezer, we see my dog in this freezer just lying dead, like, with no blanket on him,” she said.

“Like no signs that there was any type of care.”

Animal activists throughout the region descended on the home last week insisting authorities shut down the operation.

Hamilton police confirmed the daycare, Kippen Cares, has been the subject of investigations by local and provincial animal welfare authorities for reports of animal abuse.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General, which operates Ontario’s animal welfare services, has confirmed there is an ongoing probe into the business.

City of Hamilton spokesperson Kelly Beaton said they’ve received multiple complaints about the business over several years, but are unable to elaborate on specifics due to a February cyberattack on city assets.

“Animal Services cannot confirm total number of complaints in our system prior to cyber incident, however, we can confirm the administrative penalties that were issued for this address under the bylaw and licensing services team,” Beaton said.

The city’s manager of zoning has also said kennels were not permitted at the address where the business had been operating.

Police say they were dispatched multiple times to the residence last week “to keep the peace.”

Detectives are also seeking an individual who threw a water bottle at the daycare’s owner on the same day as the break and enter.

Global News has attempted to contact Kippen Cares for comment but has yet to connect with anyone associated with the business.