‘Sick to our stomach’: Ontario family mourns after dog dies at boarding business

A Hamilton, Ont., dog boarding business is under investigation after a pet owner reported her healthy pocket bully puppy died while under its care.

Jenuen Monroe says her experience with the pet sitter has shaken her to the core as she awaits a medical examiner’s report to find out what killed her two-year-old canine last weekend while at a west side sitter.

The story has got the attention of animal activists throughout the region, and police have confirmed they have had to visit the address of the dog day care, Kippen Cares.

Monroe and her husband, Matt Savory, say they connected with the Westdale outlet when searching for a place to house their two dogs, Cartelo and Spicy, while they headed off to Toronto for a night out to celebrate Father’s Day.

“I took him to a spa, we got massages,” she said.

“Then went to downtown Toronto, where we had dinner reservations.”

The parents, who also have three kids, found the caretaker via the Rover.com app, where Savory dropped off the dogs around 10 a.m. along with some food and their travelling crates Saturday morning.

“He was dropping them off and chatting with another couple dropping off their dog as well,” Monroe said.

“So he never saw any red flags or signs of anything that would alarm him not to leave his dogs under her care.”

View image in full screen Provided to Global News / J. Monroe

The next morning, Matt would receive a text message around 8 a.m. from the caretaker, who he said went by the name Jessica, urging him to reach out.

“So he calls her back, and she proceeds to tell him that our dog is dead,” a heartbroken Monroe recalls.

“At that point, we’re like, ‘No, like how could this be? This doesn’t make sense.'”

The couple said explanations from the dog sitter over the phone on how Cartelo passed were cryptic at best.

“She would just say that she woke up, went to go check on them and he was just there lying dead, no vital signs basically,” according to Monroe.

After rushing back to the Hamilton boarding house, the duo was pleased to see Spicy was OK.

Monroe said the owner appeared “fidgety” and “hesitant” when they asked to see Cartelo.

Eventually, they would be taken down to a freezer where the dog lay. Global News has seen a photo of the dog in the freezer, but is choosing not to publish.

“My husband opens the freezer, we see my dog in this freezer just lying dead, like, with no blanket on him,” she said.

“Like no signs that there was any type of care.”

View image in full screen Cartelo and Spicy, two dogs belonging to Jenuen Monroe and husband, Matt Savory, of Hamilton, Ont. The couple says their pocket bully puppy died while in someone else’s care. Provided to Global News / J. Monroe

Monroe said she was sick to her stomach at that moment and set aback by the state of the residence, describing the interior as “filthy and disgusting.”

“At that point … I started to now clue in like, ‘Wow, this house is not even fit for a human to live in, never mind having pets boarding in your house,'” she said.

“All of that was making us sick to our stomachs.”

Since reporting the incident to authorities, multiple agencies have confirmed to Global News that they are investigating the matter.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, which operates Ontario’s animal welfare services, as well as Hamilton’s Animal Services division, have confirmed investigations into the business.

Hamilton spokesperson Kelly Beaton confirmed they’ve received multiple complaints about the business over several years, but are unable to elaborate on specifics due to a February cyberattack on city assets.

“Animal Services cannot confirm total number of complaints in our system prior to cyber incident, however, we can confirm the administrative penalties that were issued for this address under the bylaw and licensing services team,” Beaton said.

Beaton revealed the penalties happened over three years between 2021 and 2023 including operating without a licence, keeping more than four animals on a non-licensed premises and failing to to keep animals “clean and sanitary.”

View image in full screen Provide to Global News / J. Monroe

Manager of zoning for the city, Emily Coe, said officials are also probing the business over reports a homeowner is operating a dog kennel in a residential neighbourhood.

“The use of a kennel is not permitted at the address that the business is currently operating out of,” she said.

Since the couple went public with their story, the dog daycare has become the subject of attention by animal activists.

Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman confirmed they’ve received reports of animal abuse at the residence and deferred queries about “Kippen Cares” Dog Daycare to provincial animal welfare authorities.

On Wednesday, police confirmed it was looking into a break and enter and assault at the address they say is connected with the deceased dog.

Officers were dispatched to Bond Street North and Norwood Road after a large crowd gathered around a car trying to pull a woman from the inside.

“The woman was assaulted and her phone stolen in the process,” Penman said.

“Police arrived and were able to escort the victim to safety.”

Investigators added that the victim’s dog had been stolen from inside the home.

Penman also verified officers have been dispatched multiple times to the residence since the weekend “in order to keep the peace,” including the day Monroe picked up her dog.

Global News has attempted to contact Kippen Cares for comment, but has yet to connect with anyone associated with the business.

Dave Rosenbaum of Rover.com said the company was “saddened” to hear about Monroe’s “heartbreaking experience.”

He said Cartelo’s stay was not booked and paid for through the service which is limiting information available for their investigation.

“This pet sitter’s profile has been removed from our community,” Rosenbaum said.

“They are no longer able to offer pet care services through the Rover platform.”

Monroe hopes her story will touch pet owners everywhere, insisting they do their due diligence when seeking a babysitter for a pet.

“Do extensive research. Even when you think it’s a credible source or coming from an app or website, look deeper,” she said.

“Also, look into the actual home. Go inside. Don’t take no for an answer, like don’t take excuses.”