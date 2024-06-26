Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

WestJet mechanics’ union issues strike notice for possible job action Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2024 8:18 am
1 min read
Luggage is pictured being unloaded from a WestJet Boeing 737 NG at Victoria International Airport in Sidney, British Columbia on April 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Luggage is pictured being unloaded from a WestJet Boeing 737 NG at Victoria International Airport in Sidney, British Columbia on April 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WestJet says it faces a possible strike by its mechanics starting as early as Friday.

The airline says the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association has issued a strike notice that could mean a work stoppage as early as 5:30 p.m. (MT) on Friday.

The notice comes after the union called off its strike plans last week and returned to the negotiating table.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

WestJet says it will start taking action in the coming days to manage the impacts of the possible job action.

The airline cancelled dozens of flights last week before contract talks resumed.

Union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative deal earlier this month and have voiced opposition to WestJet’s request for arbitration.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'WestJet strike notice withdrawn as union, airline resume talks'
WestJet strike notice withdrawn as union, airline resume talks
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices