WestJet mechanics’ union issues strike notice for possible job action Friday

WestJet says it faces a possible strike by its mechanics starting as early as Friday.

The airline says the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association has issued a strike notice that could mean a work stoppage as early as 5:30 p.m. (MT) on Friday.

The notice comes after the union called off its strike plans last week and returned to the negotiating table.

WestJet says it will start taking action in the coming days to manage the impacts of the possible job action.

The airline cancelled dozens of flights last week before contract talks resumed.

Union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative deal earlier this month and have voiced opposition to WestJet’s request for arbitration.