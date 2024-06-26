Man dead after fatal stabbing at TTC’s Jane subway station

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died after a stabbing at Jane subway station on Tuesday evening.

Police said the stabbing happened near the bus bay at the station at around 6 p.m.

Paramedics said they took a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update a short time later, police said the man died from his injuries in hospital.

The TTC released a statement about the altercation at the subway station.

“Like everyone, we are shocked and saddened to learn of a fatal stabbing today during an altercation at our Jane Station,” the TTC said. “Our thoughts are with the victims family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Suspects were seen fleeing the area on Bloor Street but police did not provide a suspect description,

