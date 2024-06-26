Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after fatal stabbing at TTC’s Jane subway station

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 6:49 am
1 min read
Jane Station. View image in full screen
Jane Station. Don Curran / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a man has died after a stabbing at Jane subway station on Tuesday evening.

Police said the stabbing happened near the bus bay at the station at around 6 p.m.

Paramedics said they took a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update a short time later, police said the man died from his injuries in hospital.

The TTC released a statement about the altercation at the subway station.

“Like everyone, we are shocked and saddened to learn of a fatal stabbing today during an altercation at our Jane Station,” the TTC said. “Our thoughts are with the victims family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Suspects were seen fleeing the area on Bloor Street but police did not provide a suspect description,

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices