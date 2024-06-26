Menu

Canada

Experts urge caution surrounding open water activities in the Okanagan

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Precautions raised surrounding open water activities'
Precautions raised surrounding open water activities
Okanagan Lake has earned the dubious distinction of being the deadliest lake in all of B.C. Recently released data shows that in the last 10 years, 29 people have lost their lives in the lake. Ben Low-On reports.
The beaches around Kelowna, B.C., are expected to get busier as the summer months arrive and the school year comes to a close.

Along with an increase in crowds, the risk of drowning becomes higher as more people cool off in lakes and rivers.

“People are naturally trying to get relief around open water and that may influence why we are seeing more drownings,” said Kimiko Hirakida with the BC and Yukon Lifesaving Society.

The Southern Interior has already seen two fatal drownings in the past two weeks: A 53-year-old man drowned in the Shuswap River on June 14 and a man died in a river near Okanagan Falls last Thursday.

Click to play video: 'National Drowning Prevention Week'
National Drowning Prevention Week
Last year, 101 people drowned in B.C., 18 in July alone.

Story continues below advertisement

There are still many things people can do to stay safe while enjoying the water.

“If you are at the beach with children, keep them within arm’s reach, as well as monitoring children or people who might be uncomfortable in the water,” said Amber Schinkel with the BC Coroners Service.

Hirakida also recommended that everyone take a first-aid course and learn how to perform CPR.

“If you come across it, you can save a life,” Hirakida said.

