Regina senior centre highlights need for more funding as aging population grows

Saskatchewan’s population will continue to grow over the next 24 years, based on the latest Statistics Canada report.

This worries people who work to deliver programs and resources to the senior citizen community in Regina.

The Regina Senior Citizens’ Centre serves over a thousand people in the community and as the population of Saskatchewan ages, the centre says it doesn’t know if it can keep up.

“We need some help. … We are now at the point where we are not in a position to go on offering more programs with less money,” said Lynda Schofield, chair of the centre’s board.

“It’s a challenge because our members do pay membership fees. They do pay activity fees, but they are seniors. Most of them are on a fixed retirement income, so there is only so much that we can ask them to increase with increased rates.”

The issue the Regina Senior Citizens’ Centre faces is the lack of funding from multiple levels of government and support from the community.

“As the population ages and that aging population grows, … we already don’t have enough services,” Schofield said. “That’s not going to just magically improve. The longer we can keep seniors healthy, active, and at home is a benefit to the province as well. So, seeing them provide some funding would also help.”

The province said it is spending millions over the next few years for various long term care homes, and $250,000 from this year’s provincial budget is going to different senior serving organizations.

“The government is working very closely with the communities with the (Saskatchewan Health Authority) on what we do see coming with an aging population, … which is larger than what it’s been before,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

“I think you might see more to come in the months, with respect to our commitment, in this space as well.”

According to Statistics Canada, the country could see its population jump to 63 million by the year 2073.

In Saskatchewan, the population of those over 65-years of age is set to increase by 50 per cent.