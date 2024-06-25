Menu

Economy

Manitoba boasts lowest inflation rate in Canada for 5th consecutive month, finance minister says

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 5:58 pm
Manitoba maintains the lowest inflation rate in Canada for the fifth month in a row. View image in full screen
Manitoba maintains the lowest inflation rate in Canada for the fifth month in a row. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Manitoba is reporting the lowest inflation rate in the country for the fifth consecutive month, Finance Minister Adrien Sala said Tuesday.

“For too long, Manitobans were reaching deeper into their savings to cover their monthly expenses,” Sala said.

“Our government took action right away to lower costs for families by cutting the 14-cents-a-litre gas tax, putting money back in your pocket and lowering overall inflation in Manitoba.”

Manitoba government plans new rules for rent increases and incentives for new housing

Sala says consumer inflation accelerated to 1.3 per cent on a year-over-year basis in May after rising by 0.4 per cent in April but remains well below Canada’s inflation rate of 2.9 per cent.

In comparison with the rest of the country, data shows Manitoba fared better when it came to commonly purchased foods and services measured by Statistics Canada, including rent, gasoline, phone services, recreational equipment and clothing.

“Our decision to immediately cut the gas tax has had a direct impact on inflation, lowering everyday costs for families in Manitoba,” Sala said.

“We know too many people are still feeling squeezed and our government is taking action to keep costs lower for people, whether they’re trying to pay their mortgage or buy groceries.”

Manitoba’s gas tax holiday is also helping to reduce food inflation, which looks at both food purchased from stores and food purchased from restaurants, the minister noted.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

