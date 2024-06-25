Saskatoon holds groundbreaking event as new public library construction begins

Send this page to someone via email

Shovels are in the ground for the new library in Saskatoon after facing delays.

“I don’t know if blood, sweat and tears is the appropriate thing to say, to get to this point. I’m very excited,” Mayor Charlie Clark said at Tuesday’s groundbreaking event.

Clark said 52 per cent of Saskatoon is a public library member, stressing the importance of libraries.

“This is not a nice to have — to have this project, to have a new central library. This is a project that needs to happen and has been needed for a long time.”

He said when he was elected to council 18 years ago there were discussions about where to put the new library.

In September 2023, the Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) said despite several cost estimates, construction bids were much higher than budgeted.

A construction manager was brought in to provide input and help the organization understand the the bids and estimates.

Even though the Frances Morrison Central Library was sold off with a possession date set for December 2026, former SPL CEO Carol Cooley said in September that they would not be moving out due to the delays, something that is covered in the sale agreement.

The SPL said it has worked closely with the architect, general contractor, and engineer and trades teams and has reduced construction costs.

“I’m extremely proud of everyone who has contributed to the redesign process, which has allowed us to maintain the original vision and cultural integrity of this building while moving forward with this project in a financially prudent manner,” said Beth Côté, the SPL’s interim CEO and director of libraries.

A KPMG report from 2017 said that the Francis Morrison Central Library, which was built back in 1966, was non-compliant with modern building codes and fire requirements for nearly 20 years, including the lack of a sprinkler system in case of fire.

Côté said they are confident that they are on good footing for this project now, despite previous setbacks.

“The pandemic caused a lot of different challenges for the entire construction industry, so it wasn’t unusual for us to find that our project became one that was tied up in some of those challenges.”

She said they are hoping to have updated renderings of the new library available to show in the fall.