Park rededicated to honour all Edmonton police killed in line of duty

Constable Ezio Faraone Park is being rededicated to recognize all Edmonton police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The central Edmonton river valley park originally opened in 1992, two years after Faraone, 33, was shot and killed while pursuing suspects in an armed robbery.

Faraone – who was assigned to a Tactical Team Unit — was described as an outstanding police officer, an excellent team player and respected by all EPS members.

He died on June 25, 1990.

Ten Edmonton police officers have been killed on duty since 1918.

On June 8, 2015, Edmonton was shaken by the first police officer killed in the line of duty since Faraone’s death. Const. Daniel Woodall, 35, was shot during an attempted arrest in the west end. Woodall was laid to rest in a regimental funeral on June 17.

Most recently, on March 16, 2023, constables Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30, were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute at an apartment building near Westmount Mall.

The park has a bronze statue of a police officer kneeling to speak to a child. An additional tribute will be unveiled Tuesday afternoon: the fallen officers’ names engraved on the pedestal base of the statue and new banners with the officers’ photos.

A rededication ceremony will be held at Const. Ezio Faraone Park near 110th Street and 97th Avenue at 1 p.m. on June 25, the 34th anniversary of Faraone’s passing.

EPS Chief Dale McFee, Edmonton Police Association president Curtis Hoople, and (Ret.) EPS Sgt. Ray Hogan are scheduled to be in attendance.

More to come…