Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Park rededicated to honour all Edmonton police killed in line of duty

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 1:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Marking 1 year since EPS officers were killed'
Marking 1 year since EPS officers were killed
WATCH (March 16, 2024): It was a somber day in Edmonton one year ago, when two members of the Edmonton Police Service lost their lives in the line of duty. The deaths were felt across the country with thousands showing their support. Jasmine King has more on how Edmontonians are marking the day – Mar 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Constable Ezio Faraone Park is being rededicated to recognize all Edmonton police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The central Edmonton river valley park originally opened in 1992, two years after Faraone, 33, was shot and killed while pursuing suspects in an armed robbery.

Faraone – who was assigned to a Tactical Team Unit — was described as an outstanding police officer, an excellent team player and respected by all EPS members.

He died on June 25, 1990.

Click to play video: 'Man convicted in death of Const. Ezio Faraone dies'
Man convicted in death of Const. Ezio Faraone dies

Ten Edmonton police officers have been killed on duty since 1918.

Story continues below advertisement

On June 8, 2015, Edmonton was shaken by the first police officer killed in the line of duty since Faraone’s death. Const. Daniel Woodall, 35, was shot during an attempted arrest in the west end. Woodall was laid to rest in a regimental funeral on June 17.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton rallies behind Const. Daniel Woodall’s family and the EPS'
Edmonton rallies behind Const. Daniel Woodall’s family and the EPS

Most recently, on March 16, 2023, constables Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30, were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute at an apartment building near Westmount Mall.

Click to play video: 'Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan latest police officers to be killed on duty in Edmonton'
Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan latest police officers to be killed on duty in Edmonton

The park has a bronze statue of a police officer kneeling to speak to a child. An additional tribute will be unveiled Tuesday afternoon: the fallen officers’ names engraved on the pedestal base of the statue and new banners with the officers’ photos.

Story continues below advertisement

A rededication ceremony will be held at Const. Ezio Faraone Park near 110th Street and 97th Avenue at 1 p.m. on June 25, the 34th anniversary of Faraone’s passing.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

EPS Chief Dale McFee, Edmonton Police Association president Curtis Hoople, and (Ret.) EPS Sgt. Ray Hogan are scheduled to be in attendance.

More to come… 

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP’s deputy commissioner on 2 years since death of Const. Wynn'
Alberta RCMP’s deputy commissioner on 2 years since death of Const. Wynn
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices