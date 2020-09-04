Monuments vandalized at Edmonton’s Constable Ezio Faraone park

Send this page to someone via email

A statue and a monument dedicated to two Edmonton police officers who died in the line of duty were covered in graffiti on Friday morning.

Tags and the words “F*** cops” were written on a statue and a plaque in Constable Ezio Faraone Park.

A plaque dedicated to fallen EPS Const. William Nixon was covered in graffiti Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Chris Chacon, Global News

The park honours both Faraone — who was shot and killed on June 25, 1990 while investigating a bank robbery — and Const. William Nixon — who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1919.

The City of Edmonton said it was made aware of the vandalism and would be on-site Friday to clean it up “as soon as possible.”

By 10 a.m., the graffiti on the Faraone statue had been cleaned up.

Vandalism on a statue in Constable Ezio Faraone Park was cleaned up later Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Chris Chacon, Global News

The president of the Edmonton Police Association Sgt. Michael Elliott took to social media to share his disappointment with the vandalism.

Sad-another act of mischief to the Ezio Faraone Monument. That’s 4 times in 2 months. You may have issues with the @edmontonpolice or @YEGPA but please refrain fm mischief. He died protecting the citizens of @CityofEdmonton as a bank robber shot him in his back @YEGMayorOffice pic.twitter.com/tZr3wmNpUd — Sgt. Michael Elliott (Pronouns he/him) (@AFPAElliott) September 4, 2020

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson also took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“The defacing of Const. Ezio Faraone’s (a police officer who died while responding to a bank robbery) memorial statue doesn’t advance the cause for social justice,” he wrote.

“Edmontonians are extremely grateful to our first responders for their sacrifice.”

The defacing of Const. Ezio Faraone's (a police officer who died while responding to a bank robbery) memorial statue doesn't advance the cause for social justice. Edmontonians are extremely grateful to our first responders for their sacrifice. https://t.co/yRpU7qeXLU — Don Iveson (@doniveson) September 4, 2020

The park is located in Edmonton’s Oliver neighbourhood along the northern edge of the North Saskatchewan River.

Global News has reached out to Edmonton police for further information on the incident.

