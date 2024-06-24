Serious vehicle incident in Osoyoos prompts renewed calls for safety upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

A serious vehicle incident that shut down a main route in Osoyoos, B.C., has prompted renewed calls for safety upgrades in the area.

According to RCMP, a 51-year-old man was found seriously injured and laying on the road in the 7700 block of Highway 3.

Contrary to earlier reports, police said that the incident was not a hit-and-run.

“We have a video that doesn’t show him falling from the truck but gives us strong indication that he was on the back of the truck at the time,” said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

The incident happened in an area locally known as Motel Row, which has become notorious for serious crashes and many close calls over the years.

The managers at Richter Pass Beach Resort along the highway say they know firsthand how dangerous this portion of road can be.

“A couple of days ago we had somebody injured in front of the Coast Hotel. And three years ago, when we took over managing the Richter Pass, we had somebody that was hit in front of this crosswalk here and he didn’t survive his injuries,” said Richter Pass Beach Resort general manager Sue McKortoff.

“It’s a safety concern to us because we worry about the families that come to stay with us. But we also worry about the locals, the local kids that are going back and forth on the highway.”

Hugh Jennings, Richter Pass Beach Resort’s maintenance manager, witnessed the fatal crash three years ago.

“It’s just something you never want to see again. And it’s unfortunate, like we’re right here. So, you hear the screeching tires — like it happens consistently,” said Jennings.

“It happens all the time and it just triggers back to when Gabriel was struck and killed by a car here and it needs to be addressed.”

In a letter addressed to the Minister and Deputy Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI), Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff, as well as other local officials, Little urged that the safety of the existing crosswalks be improved.

Currently, the two crosswalks in the area are just painted lines with no flashing lights.

“We really think that it would help on this stretch of highway just something that the pedestrians can push and then they will be able to cross safely,” said Little.

“We saw a few minutes ago before we started rolling with cameras, somebody just came to a screeching halt while two elderly ladies were trying to cross the crosswalk. So, we need it.”

Although Highway 3 runs directly through Osoyoos, it is not up to the town to decide what if any safety upgrades can be made.

“We have asked for that for sure. But it belongs to Highways, and it is not something that the town has the jurisdiction over,” said Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff.

“We certainly can ask Highways to look at this and we have talked to the many times, we’ve talked to the local reps that work for MOTI and they understand our concerns because we’ve told them many times what the concerns are.”

In a brief email to Global News, the ministry of transportation confirmed they have received the letter and are reviewing it.

“Safety is the ministry’s top priority, and we always welcome suggestions from members of the public,” said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.