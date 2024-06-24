Saskatchewan police watchdog investigates Saskatoon fatal shooting involving officer

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Saskatoon that took place on Thursday.

The Saskatoon Police Service got a call around 10:30 a.m. that a man had a shotgun and had fired it near the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue U South.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The caller gave a description to police and stayed on the line giving updates until around 10:40 a.m., when the caller terminated the call.

Two members of the tactical support unit found a group resembling the description around the same time and said a confrontation occurred between the officers and a 27-year-old man, resulting in the officers firing their guns and hitting the man.

EMS was called and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team said its investigation into the incident will examine the actions of the officers involved and the circumstances around the man’s death.