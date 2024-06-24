Saskatchewan police watchdog investigates Saskatoon fatal shooting involving officer

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Saskatoon that took place on Thursday.
The Saskatoon Police Service got a call around 10:30 a.m. that a man had a shotgun and had fired it near the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue U South.
The caller gave a description to police and stayed on the line giving updates until around 10:40 a.m., when the caller terminated the call.
Two members of the tactical support unit found a group resembling the description around the same time and said a confrontation occurred between the officers and a 27-year-old man, resulting in the officers firing their guns and hitting the man.
EMS was called and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team said its investigation into the incident will examine the actions of the officers involved and the circumstances around the man’s death.
- Takedown: The anatomy of catching a suspected car thief
- 2 teens charged with murder, manslaughter in connection with fatal stabbing of 71-year-old N.B. man
- Mother and toddler killed, 1 arrested after ‘targeted’ daytime shooting at Vaughan home
- Murder-conspiracy trial hears of weapons found in home near Coutts blockade
Comments