Crime

Winnipeg police arrest teenagers following assaults on 15-year-old victim

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 5:49 pm
1 min read
Policing not the sole solution to Winnipeg youth crime, Supt. says
Two teenagers involved with Project Surge have been charged with assaulting another teen.

Police said Surge members are kids who have been identified and linked to numerous crimes in Winnipeg.

On May 14, officers started to investigate a report that a 15-year-old girl had been beaten up in the St. John’s neighbourhood.

The victim said she was hanging out with a group of teens that she knew when she was challenged to a fight by some of the people in the group. Police said the situation escalated, and she was repeatedly kicked and punched by one person in particular.

Afterward, officers said the girl kept walking with the group because she was afraid to walk alone in the area.

Then, she was kicked and punched by the same person a second time. Authorities said the group didn’t try to stop the assaults and recorded it on their phones.

Eventually, the victim escaped and was able to call for help, police said, but received verbal threats over social media in the days after.

On June 11, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were arrested and face several charges relating to the incident.

Policing not the sole solution to Winnipeg youth crime, Supt. says
