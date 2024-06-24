3 Saskatoon teens face charges after bear-spray incident on city bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say three boys are facing charges after bear spray was discharged on a city bus Friday.

Officers got a call around 8:10 p.m. for a weapons call at Farimont and Fairlight drives.

When police arrived the driver and passengers had exited the bus. Paramedics weren’t required and officers were able to get a description of the suspects from the victims.

Three suspects were found in the alley of the 200 block of Fairlight Drive, with police noting one of the suspects attempted to flee.

The Saskatoon Police Service said two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges related to assault, mischief and administering bear spray. The two 15-year-olds are also facing charges related to possessing and concealing a weapon.