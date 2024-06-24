Menu

Canada

Enbridge and Six Nations Energy Development plan wind energy project

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2024 4:47 pm
1 min read
Minister Jeremy Harrison speaks at an event announcing the new Seven Stars Energy Project. View image in full screen
Minister Jeremy Harrison speaks at an event announcing the new Seven Stars Energy Project. Derek Putz / Global News
Enbridge Inc. and Six Nations Energy Development LP have announced plans to develop a wind energy project southeast of Weyburn, Sask.

Six Nations is a consortium of Cowessess First Nation, George Gordon First Nation, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Pasqua First Nation and White Bear First Nations.

The Seven Stars Energy Project is expected to produce 200 megawatts of power – enough to support the annual energy need of more than 100,000 homes.

The partners will receive up to $100 million in loan guarantees from SIIFC to support acquiring at least 30 per cent equity in the project.

The project will be developed, constructed and operated by a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Enbridge.

The First Nation and Métis partners have an opportunity to acquire at least a 30 per cent stake in the project.

Enbridge is working on a long-term power purchase agreement with SaskPower to support final investment decisions, anticipated in 2025.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

