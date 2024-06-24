Enbridge and Six Nations Energy Development plan wind energy project

Send this page to someone via email

Enbridge Inc. and Six Nations Energy Development LP have announced plans to develop a wind energy project southeast of Weyburn, Sask.

Six Nations is a consortium of Cowessess First Nation, George Gordon First Nation, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Pasqua First Nation and White Bear First Nations.

The Seven Stars Energy Project is expected to produce 200 megawatts of power – enough to support the annual energy need of more than 100,000 homes.

The partners will receive up to $100 million in loan guarantees from SIIFC to support acquiring at least 30 per cent equity in the project.

The project will be developed, constructed and operated by a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Enbridge.

The First Nation and Métis partners have an opportunity to acquire at least a 30 per cent stake in the project.

Enbridge is working on a long-term power purchase agreement with SaskPower to support final investment decisions, anticipated in 2025.