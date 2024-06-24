Menu

Canada

3-vehicle crash near Lac du Bonnet, Man. sees 1 dead

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
Authorities continue to investigate a crash on Friday night. View image in full screen
Authorities continue to investigate a crash on Friday night. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
A woman is dead, a man is fighting for his life and another has minor injuries after three cars crashed into one another near Lac du Bonnet, Man.

On Friday night, a 32-year-old man was driving a pickup truck south on Highway 11 near Bilan Road when RCMP said it crossed over the centre line and hit a northbound SUV, which hit the east-side ditch and rolled.

A 60-year-old driving a second pickup was behind the SUV and swerved to miss the other truck, Mounties said, but also hit the ditch and crashed into the SUV.

The 34-year-old woman from Utterson, Ont., who was driving the SUV died at the scene, police said. The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the 60-year-old has minor injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate.

