3-vehicle crash near Lac du Bonnet, Man. sees 1 dead

A woman is dead, a man is fighting for his life and another has minor injuries after three cars crashed into one another near Lac du Bonnet, Man.
On Friday night, a 32-year-old man was driving a pickup truck south on Highway 11 near Bilan Road when RCMP said it crossed over the centre line and hit a northbound SUV, which hit the east-side ditch and rolled.
A 60-year-old driving a second pickup was behind the SUV and swerved to miss the other truck, Mounties said, but also hit the ditch and crashed into the SUV.
The 34-year-old woman from Utterson, Ont., who was driving the SUV died at the scene, police said. The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the 60-year-old has minor injuries.
Authorities continue to investigate.
