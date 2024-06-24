Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Calgarians urged to continue saving water as city’s usage climbs

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
WATCH LIVE: City of Calgary officials to provide update on critical water main break at 2 p.m. Monday
Calgary Mayor Joyti Gondek is asking people to keep up their water-saving measures, as usage on the weekend climbed higher.

Gondek said 467 million litres of water was used on Sunday, a rise of 22 per cent from Saturday.

She added that repairs to the hotspots on the water main are continuing, with all materials now on site as welding of the new sections of pipes continues.

The repairs are still expected to be finished by July 5th.

Calgary water emergency: Repairs are making ‘good progress at all sites’
