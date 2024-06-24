Calgarians urged to continue saving water as city’s usage climbs

See more sharing options

Calgary Mayor Joyti Gondek is asking people to keep up their water-saving measures, as usage on the weekend climbed higher.

Gondek said 467 million litres of water was used on Sunday, a rise of 22 per cent from Saturday.

She added that repairs to the hotspots on the water main are continuing, with all materials now on site as welding of the new sections of pipes continues.

The repairs are still expected to be finished by July 5th.