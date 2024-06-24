Kelowna Mounties investigate shopping area stabbing

A Sunday afternoon stabbing in a Kelowna, B.C., shopping area is being investigated by RCMP.
Mounties sent out a press release Monday, saying that around 3:15 p.m., a man with several stab wounds was found at a shopping area in the 2000 block of Springfield Road.
He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
“Investigators are currently canvassing for CCTV and asking the public for any dash camera or personal video of the area, including Vasile Road and Agassiz Road around the time of the incident,” RCMP said in a press release.
“No arrests have been made at this time and this assault is considered an isolated incident.”
Should you have witnessed or captured this incident, including the events leading up to it, and have yet to speak with police, contact the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-34609.
