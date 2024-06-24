Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna Mounties investigate shopping area stabbing

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
Mounties are asking for the public's help. View image in full screen
Mounties are asking for the public's help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Sunday afternoon stabbing in a Kelowna, B.C., shopping area is being investigated by RCMP.

Mounties sent out a press release Monday, saying that around 3:15 p.m., a man with several stab wounds was found at a shopping area in the 2000 block of Springfield Road.

Click to play video: 'B.C. man who killed stranger on bus released from custody on new charges'
B.C. man who killed stranger on bus released from custody on new charges

He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators are currently canvassing for CCTV and asking the public for any dash camera or personal video of the area, including Vasile Road and Agassiz Road around the time of the incident,” RCMP said in a press release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“No arrests have been made at this time and this assault is considered an isolated incident.”

Should you have witnessed or captured this incident, including the events leading up to it, and have yet to speak with police, contact the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-34609.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices