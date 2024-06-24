Free city bus fare for kids in Saskatoon could be coming in September

Send this page to someone via email

Free child fare for kids in Grade 8 and under riding public transit in Saskatoon could be coming in September.

Wednesday’s city council meeting aims to discuss how to implement this free fare system, with several options on the table.

The city’s current approach has free fare for kids under the age of five, a $2.25 charge for kids between kindergarten and Grade 8, and a $2.75 charge for high school students.

A report to council said there are two decision points to address: what the applicable age for the free fare system should be and whether or not the city should require some sort of pass from eligible kids.

City administration recommended in the report that the free fare be applicable for kids up to and including Grade 8, which makes all kids in elementary schools eligible.

Several verification options were listed in the report, but city administration recommended that kids self-verify to ride free and simply inform the bus driver that they are a child.

Other options included using a child pass or only making child fare free when accompanied by an adult, but administration noted that the majority of groups and people involved in their public engagement wanted no verification due to any possible barriers that could create for kids.

If the recommendations pass, Saskatoon Transit will put out an advertising campaign to promote the program in the lead-up to the Sept. 1 launch.