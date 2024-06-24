Small sinkhole prompts closure of Spallumcheen bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A small sinkhole has appeared on a Spallumcheen-area bridge, prompting its closure.

The bridge is located on Grandview Flats Road and crews have shut it down pending further notice, according to a June 22 notice from the Spallumcheen Township.

“Crews have confirmed that a small sinkhole has appeared in the path of travel and in an abundance of caution have closed access to the bridge until crews can perform a thorough assessment of the situation on Monday, June 24,” reads the notice.

“Everyone is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.”