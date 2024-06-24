Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Small sinkhole prompts closure of Spallumcheen bridge

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
A small sinkhole has appeared on a Spallumcheen area bridge, prompting its closure. . View image in full screen
A small sinkhole has appeared on a Spallumcheen area bridge, prompting its closure. . COURTESY: TOWNSHIP OF SPALLUMCHEEN
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A small sinkhole has appeared on a Spallumcheen-area bridge, prompting its closure.

The bridge is located on Grandview Flats Road and crews have shut it down  pending further notice, according to a June 22 notice from the Spallumcheen Township.

A small sinkhole has appeared on a Spallumcheen area bridge, prompting its closure. View image in full screen
A small sinkhole has appeared on a Spallumcheen area bridge, prompting its closure. Township of Spallumcheen
Trending Now

“Crews have confirmed that a small sinkhole has appeared in the path of travel and in an abundance of caution have closed access to the bridge until crews can perform a thorough assessment of the situation on Monday, June 24,” reads the notice.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices