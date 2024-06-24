Dave Grohl seems to take jab at Taylor Swift: ‘We actually play live’

Send this page to someone via email

Taylor Swift fans are coming for Dave Grohl, after the Foo Fighters frontman seemingly took a swipe at the popstar over the weekend.

Grohl’s comment came Saturday night as he performed at London Stadium in the U.K., on the same night Swift was onstage nearby for her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium.

Multiple videos shared to social media by concertgoers show Grohl riffing on the name of the Eras Tour.

“We like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour,’” Grohl said. “We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f–king errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live.

“What?!” he continued, as the audience booed. “Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–king place.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, perhaps aware of how dangerous it can be to rile up Swift’s massive fanbase, he prefaced his comments by saying, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

View image in full screen Country singer Taylor Swift (R) is nominated in the Best New Artist category as presenter Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters look on, for the 50th Annual Grammy Awards nominations, 06 December 2007, at the Music Box Theater in Hollywood, California. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Of course, nothing gets by the Swifties, and many took Grohl’s comments as an jab that Swift doesn’t perform live (she does).

“Wow Grohl so washed he has to use Taylor’s name for free pr? Embarrassing thought he was better than that what a shame,” on person wrote on X.

Wow Grohl so washed he has to use Taylor’s name for free pr? Embarrassing thought he was better than that what a shame — tikli (@tikli_____) June 23, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Another shared that they were “disappointed” because Grohl is “usually so kind, positive and a good force in the music industry.”

ngl dave grohl is the last artist i expected that from, he's usually so kind, positive and a good force in the music industry, feeling dissapointed — heather 🤍✨️the bolter✨️🤍 (@foolishheather) June 23, 2024

The ever-classy Swift, who often puts on a masterclass in avoiding beefs with other celebrities, seems to respond to the dig the following night, during her third Eras show in London.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” she said in video posted to social media.

🏟️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation 🫶 "Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one… pic.twitter.com/7E9CKcIAa4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

“And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Grohl’s comments were additionally surprising to fans, as he’s said in the past that he’s “obsessed” with Swift and her music, and the two have been photographed together on a number of occasions.

View image in full screen Musician Dave Grohl and singer Taylor Swift during the 2008 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen / WireImage

In 2015, the Learn to Fly singer namechecked Swift in a BBC interview and even dedicated a song to her at BBC Radio I’s Big Weekend Festival.

"I'm officially obsessed, she might want to get a restraining order" – Dave Grohl is a @taylorswift13 fan too guys!https://t.co/aaP4iwPfJ5 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 24, 2015

Story continues below advertisement

“Taylor Swift’s hometown, anybody?” he said in a clip of the show. “I’m officially obsessed, she might want to get a restraining order, ‘cause I’m all about T. Swift.”