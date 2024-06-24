Dave Grohl seems to take jab at Taylor Swift: ‘We actually play live’

Taylor Swift fans are coming for Dave Grohl, after the Foo Fighters frontman seemingly took a swipe at the popstar over the weekend.
Grohl’s comment came Saturday night as he performed at London Stadium in the U.K., on the same night Swift was onstage nearby for her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium.
Multiple videos shared to social media by concertgoers show Grohl riffing on the name of the Eras Tour.
“We like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour,’” Grohl said. “We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f–king errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live.
“What?!” he continued, as the audience booed. “Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–king place.”
However, perhaps aware of how dangerous it can be to rile up Swift’s massive fanbase, he prefaced his comments by saying, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”
Of course, nothing gets by the Swifties, and many took Grohl’s comments as an jab that Swift doesn’t perform live (she does).
“Wow Grohl so washed he has to use Taylor’s name for free pr? Embarrassing thought he was better than that what a shame,” on person wrote on X.
Another shared that they were “disappointed” because Grohl is “usually so kind, positive and a good force in the music industry.”
The ever-classy Swift, who often puts on a masterclass in avoiding beefs with other celebrities, seems to respond to the dig the following night, during her third Eras show in London.
“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” she said in video posted to social media.
“And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”
Grohl’s comments were additionally surprising to fans, as he’s said in the past that he’s “obsessed” with Swift and her music, and the two have been photographed together on a number of occasions.
In 2015, the Learn to Fly singer namechecked Swift in a BBC interview and even dedicated a song to her at BBC Radio I’s Big Weekend Festival.
“Taylor Swift’s hometown, anybody?” he said in a clip of the show. “I’m officially obsessed, she might want to get a restraining order, ‘cause I’m all about T. Swift.”
