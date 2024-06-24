Menu

Entertainment

Dave Grohl seems to take jab at Taylor Swift: ‘We actually play live’

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 1:56 pm
2 min read
A split image. On the left is Dave Grohl holding a white guitar. On the left, Taylor Swift sings into a microphone. View image in full screen
Dave Grohl and Taylor Swift perform at their respective concerts in London over the weekend. Getty Images
Taylor Swift fans are coming for Dave Grohl, after the Foo Fighters frontman seemingly took a swipe at the popstar over the weekend.

Grohl’s comment came Saturday night as he performed at London Stadium in the U.K., on the same night Swift was onstage nearby for her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium.

Multiple videos shared to social media by concertgoers show Grohl riffing on the name of the Eras Tour.

“We like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour,’” Grohl said. “We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f–king errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live.

‘That’s because we actually play live! Whaaaat?!? Dave Grohl insinuates Taylor Swift does not play live! #davegrohl #foofighters #foofighterstour #erastour #taylorswift #London

“What?!” he continued, as the audience booed. “Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–king place.”

However, perhaps aware of how dangerous it can be to rile up Swift’s massive fanbase, he prefaced his comments by saying, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

Country singer Taylor Swift (R) is nominated in the Best New Artist category as presenter Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters look on, for the 50th Annual Grammy Awards nominations, 06 December 2007, at the Music Box Theater in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Country singer Taylor Swift (R) is nominated in the Best New Artist category as presenter Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters look on, for the 50th Annual Grammy Awards nominations, 06 December 2007, at the Music Box Theater in Hollywood, California. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Of course, nothing gets by the Swifties, and many took Grohl’s comments as an jab that Swift doesn’t perform live (she does).

“Wow Grohl so washed he has to use Taylor’s name for free pr? Embarrassing thought he was better than that what a shame,” on person wrote on X.

Another shared that they were “disappointed” because Grohl is “usually so kind, positive and a good force in the music industry.”

The ever-classy Swift, who often puts on a masterclass in avoiding beefs with other celebrities, seems to respond to the dig the following night, during her third Eras show in London.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” she said in video posted to social media.

Trending Now

“And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Grohl’s comments were additionally surprising to fans, as he’s said in the past that he’s “obsessed” with Swift and her music, and the two have been photographed together on a number of occasions.

Musician Dave Grohl and singer Taylor Swift during the 2008 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Musician Dave Grohl and singer Taylor Swift during the 2008 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen / WireImage

In 2015, the Learn to Fly singer namechecked Swift in a BBC interview and even dedicated a song to her at BBC Radio I’s Big Weekend Festival.

“Taylor Swift’s hometown, anybody?” he said in a clip of the show. “I’m officially obsessed, she might want to get a restraining order, ‘cause I’m all about T. Swift.”

