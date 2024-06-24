Manitoba community in shock after paradegoers witness fatal train incident

Send this page to someone via email

A Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day celebration in eastern Manitoba turned tragic Sunday afternoon when a person was struck and killed by a passing train.

According to Ivan Normandeau, reeve of the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie, the parade was just coming to an end when the incident happened.

According to Manitoba RCMP, the victim was a 78-year-old woman from Winnipeg.

While the parade route didn’t cross the rail lines at any point, Normandeau told 680 CJOB the community is in shock after numerous people — including young kids — witnessed the incident.

“There will be support at all the schools. We have three schools in La Broquerie, and there’ll be support staff there, and there’s also going to be support staff at the school in Ste. Anne.

“It was tough on everyone there. There were many witnesses to this event, and unfortunately it’s tough to take.”

On June 23, 12:40 pm, Steinbach #rcmpmb, along w/ @cn_police & local EMS, responded to a pedestrian-train collision @ the rail crossing on Main St in La Broquerie. A 78yo female was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/AFOTM2F3Z5 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 24, 2024

While the entire community of La Broquerie is reeling from the incident, Normandeau said he’s especially thinking of the volunteer firefighters who responded to the scene.

“These scenes are tough to be at. … They were probably thinking of spending the afternoon with their kids and enjoying the festivities and unfortunately they were stuck at an incident.

“They’re the volunteer staff and these situations are tough — especially on them.”

La Broquerie, a francophone community, holds an annual parade in recognition of Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, best-known as a provincial holiday in Quebec, each June 24.

Steinbach RCMP and CN police continue to investigate.