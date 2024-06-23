Menu

Crime

Calgary man taken to hospital after northeast shooting Saturday night

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 1:36 pm
1 min read
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Calgary police were called to the 100 block of Cornerstone Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
One person has been taken to hospital following reports of gunfire in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Cornerstone.

Calgary police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 100 block of Cornerstone Road, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the man to Foothills Medical Centre, where he remains in stable condition.

Police said three people from the victim’s vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators are now looking for a small SUV that was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information can contact Calgary police.

