1 man dead in Saskatoon after collision involving car, electric scooter

A 25-year-old man has died in Saskatoon after a fatal collision involving an electric scooter and a car.
The Saskatoon Police Service said it received a report Saturday morning shortly after 3 a.m. June 22 of a dead man on Warman Road near Circle Drive.
Officers learned that the man was riding an electric scooter along Warman Road when he was struck by a car.
Police said the 38-year-old man driving the car was arrested and faces charges of fleeing the scene of an accident and impaired driving.
The driver is expected to see a Justice of the Peace on Saturday.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
