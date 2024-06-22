Menu

Crime

1 man dead in Saskatoon after collision involving car, electric scooter

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 22, 2024 3:14 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police say a driver arrested Saturday after a vehicle struck and killed someone on an electric scooter. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say a driver arrested Saturday after a vehicle struck and killed someone on an electric scooter. Global News/ Gate Guarin
A 25-year-old man has died in Saskatoon after a fatal collision involving an electric scooter and a car.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it received a report Saturday morning shortly after 3 a.m. June 22 of a dead man on Warman Road near Circle Drive.

Officers learned that the man was riding an electric scooter along Warman Road when he was struck by a car.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the 38-year-old man driving the car was arrested and faces charges of fleeing the scene of an accident and impaired driving.

The driver is expected to see a Justice of the Peace on Saturday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

