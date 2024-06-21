Menu

Crime

Two people seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 10:11 pm
1 min read
Two people were injured, one critically, after being hit by a vehicle in Calgary's northeast. View image in full screen
Two people were injured, one critically, after being hit by a vehicle in Calgary's northeast. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Calgary police said two pedestrians were injured, one critically, after being hit by a vehicle in the northeast community of Marlborough on Friday night.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marbank Drive N.E.

Trending Now

One person was critically injured, the other sustained serious injuries.

More to come…

