Two people seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary

Calgary police said two pedestrians were injured, one critically, after being hit by a vehicle in the northeast community of Marlborough on Friday night.
Police said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marbank Drive N.E.
One person was critically injured, the other sustained serious injuries.
More to come…
