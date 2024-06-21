Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New logo and deputy chief announced for Saskatchewan Marshals Service

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
The government of Saskatchewan showcased the new logo for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.
The government of Saskatchewan showcased the new logo for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service. Government of Saskatchewan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More developments regarding the Saskatchewan Marshals Service have come in the form of official branding and a deputy chief.

The Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS) is a new law enforcement presence created by the provincial government and slated to be operational in 2026.

This service is the Sask. Party government’s answer to having more law enforcement in areas that need it, saying SMS will help RCMP and municipal law enforcement, conduct proactive investigations, respond to areas with higher crime rates and investigate offences on farmland like theft and trespassing.

Click to play video: 'Union worried new Saskatchewan Marshal Service won’t reduce crime'
Union worried new Saskatchewan Marshal Service won’t reduce crime

“The Saskatchewan Marshals Service will stand as an innovative, responsive and community-engaged approach to the complex modern challenges facing policing services in the province,” said Paul Merriman, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister.

Story continues below advertisement

The SMS district headquarters in Prince Albert is undergoing renovations, with the province saying it plans to have four or five satellite offices across the province for the service.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Branding for the logo, vehicles, badges and uniforms have been developed, and the province said Richard Lowen has been appointed as the deputy chief marshal.

“Deputy Chief Marshal Lowen comes to us from the Estevan Police Service where he has served as Chief of Police since 2021,” Chief Marshal Rob Cameron said.

“He brings with him an incredible breadth of experience from his more than 30-year career in policing. I can think of no more suitable candidate to work alongside with as we carry forward the important work of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.”

The province said recruitment for staff will pick up in the coming months and that training is expected to begin in February 2025.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices