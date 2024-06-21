New logo and deputy chief announced for Saskatchewan Marshals Service

Send this page to someone via email

More developments regarding the Saskatchewan Marshals Service have come in the form of official branding and a deputy chief.

The Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS) is a new law enforcement presence created by the provincial government and slated to be operational in 2026.

This service is the Sask. Party government’s answer to having more law enforcement in areas that need it, saying SMS will help RCMP and municipal law enforcement, conduct proactive investigations, respond to areas with higher crime rates and investigate offences on farmland like theft and trespassing.

“The Saskatchewan Marshals Service will stand as an innovative, responsive and community-engaged approach to the complex modern challenges facing policing services in the province,” said Paul Merriman, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister.

The SMS district headquarters in Prince Albert is undergoing renovations, with the province saying it plans to have four or five satellite offices across the province for the service.

Branding for the logo, vehicles, badges and uniforms have been developed, and the province said Richard Lowen has been appointed as the deputy chief marshal.

“Deputy Chief Marshal Lowen comes to us from the Estevan Police Service where he has served as Chief of Police since 2021,” Chief Marshal Rob Cameron said.

“He brings with him an incredible breadth of experience from his more than 30-year career in policing. I can think of no more suitable candidate to work alongside with as we carry forward the important work of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.”

The province said recruitment for staff will pick up in the coming months and that training is expected to begin in February 2025.