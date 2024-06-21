‘Major police presence’ in neighbourhood north of Toronto after shooting

Send this page to someone via email

There is a “major police presence” in a Vaughan neighbourhood after a shooting that left four people injured, officers say.

York Regional Police said officers were on scene in the area of Davos Road and Casa Nova Drive in Woodbridge, west of Weston Road, for reports of gunshots.

A spokesperson confirmed to Global News that a shooting had taken place.

Four people were found shot inside a home — two were taken to hospital with serious injuries and the other two were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted and they are looking for suspects.

Police were expected to provide an update around 11:45 a.m.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press