Motorcycle crash on Edmonton’s southern outskirts leaves man dead

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene when his motorcycle crashed on Edmonton’s southern outskirts, police said in a news release issued Thursday night.
Police said investigators believe that the crash happened at about 7 p.m. when the motorcycle had been headed east on 41st Avenue Southwest before turning north onto James Mowatt Trail.
Police believe the motorcycle accelerated before hitting a curb on the east side of the road, “causing the rider to lose control.”
“It does not appear that speed was a factor in this collision,” police said.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who has dashcam footage to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.
