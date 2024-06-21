Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcycle crash on Edmonton’s southern outskirts leaves man dead

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 9:23 am
1 min read
The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this file photo. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene when his motorcycle crashed on Edmonton’s southern outskirts, police said in a news release issued Thursday night.

Police said investigators believe that the crash happened at about 7 p.m. when the motorcycle had been headed east on 41st Avenue Southwest before turning north onto James Mowatt Trail.

Police believe the motorcycle accelerated before hitting a curb on the east side of the road, “causing the rider to lose control.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It does not appear that speed was a factor in this collision,” police said.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who has dashcam footage to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.

Click to play video: 'Motorcycle Safety Month'
Motorcycle Safety Month
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices