Police release identity of homicide victim in Sicamous

The identity of Wednesday’s homicide victim in Sicamous, B.C., is now known.

On Thursday, police said Jo Ann Jackson, 66, was the person who died from foul play, and that an investigation is underway.

According to police, officers were called to the scene just before 5 a.m., when B.C. Ambulance requested help after finding an unresponsive female on a driveway in a mobile home park along Hillier Road.

“Upon police attendance, paramedics were providing medical assistance to a female. Despite their efforts, the female was declared deceased at the scene,” said the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

Police added that a man was located in the area and that he was arrested for manslaughter on Thursday, and was taken to the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment.

However, RCMP added that the man was later released from custody, albeit under conditions, including not to return to the property.

The Major Crime Unit, which has taken control of the incident, released the victim’s name in the hopes that it helps their investigation.

“Jackson’s death is believed to be an isolated incident. However, investigators believe there could be a potential public safety risk,” said the RCMP.

“Therefore, police will also be implementing additional measures within our authority in an effort to mitigate public safety concerns.”

If you have dashcam footage within the area of Hillier Road to the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous from June 19, between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., you’re asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.