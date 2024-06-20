Menu

Canada

Okanagan drowning: Emergency crews unable to revive victim after bystanders pull him from river

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 8:31 pm
1 min read
A satellite photo of the second drop structure along Okanagan River near Okanagan Falls, B.C. View image in full screen
A satellite photo of the second drop structure along Okanagan River near Okanagan Falls, B.C. Google Maps
A water rescue in the South Okanagan on Thursday afternoon turned into a drowning incident.

The Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the death, saying crew members were called out to an area south of the local dam around 2:45 p.m.

Fire chief Fred Dobransky said the call for assistance on the Okanagan River came in as a marine rescue, and that five members rushed out to help.

Water safety top of mind after two B.C incidents in 24 hours

“They went to the second drop structure, which is two dams past the main dam over on Highway 97,” said Dobransky.

“Some bystanders had found the fellow in the river and they pulled him out.”

The fire chief says his crew members immediately started CPR, with other emergency officials, including B.C. Ambulance and police, showing up quickly.

“We did CPR until we were told to stop,” said Dobransky. “We could not revive the person.”

Details of the man’s actions before his death aren’t known.

The fire chief said the river’s water levels aren’t high, but there is a steady current.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

