19-year-old man dies of gunshot wound after being found injured in downtown Edmonton

Homicide detectives with the Edmonton Police Service are investigating the suspicious death of a young man who was found injured in the downtown core last week.

Police responded just before 4 a.m. on Friday, June 14, to reports of a man in medical distress near 102nd Avenue and 103rd Street.

Police and paramedics worked to save the life of the 19-year-old man, who was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

EPS said due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death, the homicide section has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy was performed Monday, when the medical examiner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The manner of death remains undetermined, pending the police investigation. The man’s name is being withheld until that is determined, police said in their Thursday news release.