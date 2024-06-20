Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

19-year-old man dies of gunshot wound after being found injured in downtown Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 8:29 pm
1 min read
The corner of 102nd Avenue and 103rd Street in downtown Edmonton, where a 19-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound that quickly claimed his life on June 14, 2024. View image in full screen
The corner of 102nd Avenue and 103rd Street in downtown Edmonton, where a 19-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound that quickly claimed his life on June 14, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide detectives with the Edmonton Police Service are investigating the suspicious death of a young man who was found injured in the downtown core last week.

Police responded just before 4 a.m. on Friday, June 14, to reports of a man in medical distress near 102nd Avenue and 103rd Street.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police and paramedics worked to save the life of the 19-year-old man, who was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

EPS said due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death, the homicide section has taken over the investigation.

Trending Now

An autopsy was performed Monday, when the medical examiner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The manner of death remains undetermined, pending the police investigation. The man’s name is being withheld until that is determined, police said in their Thursday news release.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices