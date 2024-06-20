Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary breweries adapt to water restrictions

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 8:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary brewers adapt to water restrictions'
Calgary brewers adapt to water restrictions
WATCH: Businesses have been asked to conserve water until the Calgary water main is repaired, but that’s easier for some than it is for others. As Meghan Cobb reports, local breweries are having to adapt their processes as they gear up for a busy summer season.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Brewsmith Brewing Company has already pushed back its opening day once, now targeting early August to be the first brewery in Calgary’s northwest.

“We’ve been aiming for this place since the beginning,” says owner Bob Mitchell. “If we’re opening a brewery it has to be in Bowness, there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

The brewery is located on Bowness Road, blocks from the original location of the critical water feeder main break along 16th Avenue. While the break has only caused slight delays for the construction schedule, the need for water is nearing, with a repair still weeks away.

“If it’s three weeks, great, if it’s five…,” says Mitchell. “Our tanks are ready to be prepped, we’ll need water soon.”

Head brewer Colin Baldner is ready to meter the tanks, a process that is needed to prove capacity to the provincial government but is holding off for now, until water isn’t in high demand.

Story continues below advertisement

“I need 1,200 litres of water to meter all of these tanks,” Baldner explains. “The problem we have right now is I have no use for the water afterwards so we’re kind of delaying things until the situation is less critical.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Baldner needs about three weeks to brew beer for opening day. He has a plan to collect the water and donate it back to the community as non-treated water if the restrictions put his timeline into jeopardy.

Click to play video: 'Calgary water emergency: Access to river water open to construction industry'
Calgary water emergency: Access to river water open to construction industry
Trending Now

Across town, Annex Ale Project scaled back production by 30 per cent when the water main first broke and has a plan for the coming weeks.

“We can dig into our inventory if we need and catch up once this water feeder is fixed,” says Andrew Bullied, co-founder of Annex.

“We’ll just have to brew a little bit harder when we get out of this jam.”

Story continues below advertisement

Annex has found a variety of water saving techniques in the past two weeks and is helping other breweries do the same. It has compiled a list of best practices that is being distributed through the Alberta Small Brewers Association.

The hope is the industry might be able to find more water conservation measures even after city water is restored.

“It was really easy for us to start realizing there’s a lot of water that just goes down the drain that we can collect and actually use in different parts of the process that are not essential,” says Bullied.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices