Dieppe, N.B. residents oppose apartment project on former site of Moncton Archdiocese

A group of residents of Dieppe strongly oppose the proposed development of a five-storey apartment building on the former site of the Moncton Archdiocese on Amirault Street.

The site, which contains trees over a hundred years old, borders the Our Lady of Calvary cemetery.

Paul Albert, who lives nearby, said he and other locals oppose the project for several reasons, such as the apartment building being out of place in the low-density neighbourhood, and concerns over losing the mature trees on the lot.

“Should we really sacrifice all that could be good for us for our future children, and all the benefits of the forested areas we have just because we need housing?” Albert told reporters at a press conference held by a citizen group opposing the project on Thursday.

Nova Scotia company Southwest Developments 2006 Ltd. is seeking several bylaw exemptions from the City of Dieppe to allow for the 152-unit building’s construction.

These include the height of the building, which would go over the maximum height currently allowed under the zoning, according to a preliminary report from the city.

The company did not respond to Global News’ request for comment in time for publication.

Dieppe has a bylaw requiring city approval to cut trees larger than 10 centimetres in diameter.

Ken Donnison, who moved to Dieppe in January, said the project needs to be built elsewhere in the city.

“To have a five-storey building overlooking a cemetery on one side, residential homes on the other side, this is going to be like a wart in Dieppe,” he said.

“It’s a very disrespectful location. That’s why I strongly oppose this project.”

The City of Dieppe did not answer Global News’ questions about the proposed project.

In an emailed statement, a city spokesperson said the public hearing on the matter taking place on Monday evening was the place for citizens to voice their concerns.

Demand for residential housing in Dieppe is growing as migration to the Maritimes continues.

The city has developed its first housing strategy, which will come before council on July 8.

If it’s adopted, it will allow for the construction of buildings with more than six storeys in the city.